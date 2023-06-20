Pedrosa lands another MotoGP wildcard ride

Dani Pedrosa has earned himself another MotoGP wildcard ride with the factory KTM team later this season.

Since stepping away from the premier class at the end of 2018 after a 13-year career during which he won 31 races and was a three-time runner-up with Repsol Honda, Pedrosa has been on the factory KTM team’s testing roster.

The 36-year-old Spanish rider was first handed a wildcard for last year’s round in Styria, finishing 10th.

Pedrosa’s second outing was in Jerez this year where he played a starring role as he was quickest in first practice, qualified sixth, finished the sprint in that position, and was seventh in the GP.

Pedrosa will now enjoy a further wildcard outing in San Marino on September 8-10, a circuit where he has twice won in the past, joining factory riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller.

A KTM statement read: “The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team will again welcome the #26 RC16 into play.

"MotoGP legend Dani Pedrosa will follow up his popular wildcard appearance and seventh-place finish in Jerez, Spain, earlier this season with another race start at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini from 8-10 September.

“The Spaniard will join Brad Binder and Jack Miller at the Misano World Circuit–Marco Simoncelli for the 12th Grand Prix of the season this summer.

“The run will represent his third competitive outing on the RC16 since retirement at the end of 2018.

"Dani's weekend at Misano will be followed by the second and final official mid-season IRTA (International Road-Racing Teams Association) test at the venue on Monday.

"He has previously celebrated four podiums and two victories in San Marino."