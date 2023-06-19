Zarco could have avoided horror collision, says Marquez

Marc Marquez said he felt Johann Zarco could have avoided the horror collision on Friday that ripped the Frenchman’s Pramac Ducati apart at the Sachsenring in Germany.

Marquez crashed when he lost the front of his Repsol Honda at Turn 1 under braking and wiped out the luckless Zarco, who was exiting pit lane.

Fortunately, both riders escaped unhurt, but Marquez has once again come under the MotoGP spotlight, ending the day in 18th on the combined times following the red-flag incident.

The Spanish rider had won 11 times in 11 visits to the German circuit before he was ruled out of Sunday’s MotoGP after crashing during the warm up, meaning he remains 18th in the standings, 125 points behind Francesco Bagnaia after the German Sprint race.

“It was very lucky that we both escaped,” Marquez said of the Friday incident.

“I went to see Johann after to make sure he was okay. I crashed like many riders in Turn 1, I was pushing for a hot lap, and if there was anyone who could avoid the situation it was Zarco. If it’s my mistake, I always accept it.

“I was pushing for a hot lap – sorry guys – I crashed. But I don’t want to crash. Many riders crashed today, does everybody want to crash?”

Marquez was asked if he noticed Zarco coming out of pit lane but said this was a question that needed to be asked of the Frenchman.

“I mean this is a question you need to ask him because you know that if I’m a guy that does a mistake, I say this is my mistake.

“The guy that is coming out of the pit lane is the guy who needs to watch. And if somebody is coming, especially in the last minutes, you need to stop in the pit exit.

“We were super lucky that we both escaped from that crash, but I already heard somebody say that, ‘oh, Marc is dangerous’.”

Marquez was earlier caught on camera giving the finger to his RCV after surviving a huge moment through Turn 11 in second practice.

“It was about the situation, the adrenaline was super high,” Marquez explained.

“I saved a crash in a very fast corner. You can imagine the adrenaline was very high and the reaction of the body was that, because I had many, many warnings already this weekend.”