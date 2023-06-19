Smollen and Sherrin extend leads in combined series

The second-round winners at the Monochrome GT4 and Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at the Sydney Motorsport Park were Shane Smollen, Justin Ruggier and Iain Sherrin.

Smollen and Ruggier were the outright winners of Race 3 in the former’s GT4 Porsche Cayman before Nash Morris lowered their colours in last, giving Merecedes a breakthrough victory in Mark Griffith’s AMG GT. Meanwhile Sherrin capped off the weekend with two further victories in his Class X BMW F82 M4.

Race 3 was brought to a premature end following a crash involving Paul Morris (in Karl Beggs’ Mercedes) and Grant Sherrin’s M4, and an oil spill that required an extensive clean up. Ruggier and Smollen were declared the winners from Griffith/Morris and Tony Quinn (Porsche).

Steve Jukes (GT4 BMW) was fourth after an earlier spin while Rennee Gracie retired the GT4 Ginetta G55 would not refire at the pitstop. Ian Sherrin took fourth and the Production Car win ahead of the Class A2 Ford Mustangs driven by Lindsay Kearns and Andrew Miedecke.

Brian Callaghan (A2 HSV GTS) was seventh in front of A1 front runners Wade Scott (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII) and Paul Buccini/Justin Anthony, and Class C’s Jake Camilleri (Mazda3 MPS).

Nash Morris grabbed the lead off Smollen on the first lap of race two and ran away to a near 10s winning margin. Ruggier brought the Smollen Porsche home second while Jukes was next as Gracie came through to fourth from the back of the grid. Quinn had to miss the last race due to a prior commitment.

In Production Cars it was the same top three cars in the end with Sherrin over Coleby Cowhan (in for Kearns) and Miedecke. Jack Sipp (M4) was next in front of Scott, Buccini/Anthony, Mick Rowell (Mustang), Camilleri and Scott Turner (B1 BMW 135i).