Results: Canadian Grand Prix
Monday 19th June, 2023 - 5:39am
Full results from the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|70
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|9.57
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|4.598
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4.48
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2.892
|6
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|29.488
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|9.785
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|0.879
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2.71
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|0.03
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|0.669
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0.148
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3.114
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5.06
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20.477
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|0.434
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|52.882
|18
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|4.708
|19
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16L
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|47L
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]