Results: Canadian Grand Prix

Monday 19th June, 2023 - 5:39am

Full results from the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 70
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 9.57
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 4.598
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4.48
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2.892
6 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 29.488
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 9.785
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0.879
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2.71
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 0.03
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.669
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.148
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3.114
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 5.06
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20.477
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 0.434
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 52.882
18 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 4.708
19 63 George Russell Mercedes 16L
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 47L

