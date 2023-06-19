PHOTOS: Canadian Grand Prix Sunday

Max Verstappen triumphed at the Canadian Grand Prix winning Red Bull Racing’s 100th victory, while also equalling Ayrton Senna’s record of 41 wins to his own record.

The Dutchman won in dominant fashion and was joined on the podium by Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

Australian Oscar Piastri came home just outside the top ten while his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris was handed a five-second penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct which saw the Briton to finish thirteenth.

Formula 1 returns on July 2 for the Austrian Grand Prix.