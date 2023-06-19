Magnussen chalks up F1 milestone in Canada

Kevin Magnussen will today reach a career milestone as he starts his 150th Formula 1 race.

The Haas driver debuted with McLaren in 2014 after progressing through the team’s junior programme.

He recorded a second-place finish on debut, which remains his best in F1.

However, he found himself dropped in favour of Fernando Alonso at the end of the year before finding a home at Renault for 2016.

It was then on to Haas the following season, remaining there until losing when the squad signed Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin for 2021.

Recalled at short notice ahead of the 2022 campaign in place of Mazepin, he led the team to eighth in the constructors’ championship, its best result since 2018.

The highlight of the year came at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix when he claimed a surprise pole position, a first for both himself and his team.

“It’s always, when you think back, it feels like, 150 races, it sounds like a lot, but it doesn’t feel like that much,” Magnussen said of the milestone.

“I always get surprised when new guys come into F1 and I see their age, and I think about my own age, and suddenly feel quite old!

“I feel young still; time flies and I’m not a youngster anymore.

“People say I look older than my dad – I’ve seen that on the internet!

“But it’s been a really fun ride and it doesn’t feel like it’s anywhere near over year.

“I’m excited to be around still and excited for the future.”

Magnussen has often been a controversial figure, famously exchanging words with now team-mate Nico Hulkenberg at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The pair have since mended that bridge with Magnussen in particular cutting a more relaxed figure in the paddock since his most recent return.

That came after he’d come to terms with his F1 career being over.

He raced sportscars in the United States in 2021 and expected to do the same in 2022 before the call from team boss Guenther Steiner during pre-season testing.

That saw him ink a two-year deal, set to expire at the end of this season, though Steiner suggested this week team boss Guenther Steiner he and Hulkenberg would remain together in 2024.