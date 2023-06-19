Le Brocq optimistic MSR can build on first win

Jack Le Brocq is optimistic that Truck Assist Racing can build on its first ever race win in the top flight of Supercars, at Hidden Valley Raceway.

The 30-year-old delivered Matt Stone Racing’s maiden Repco Supercars Championship pole position at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown, and converted that feat into an (effectively) all-the-way victory in Race 15 of the season.

While it may have been a day of firsts for the 2017 Dunlop Super2 Series-winning team, it was not entirely out of the blue.

Le Brocq has been in the top 10 all season to date in this, the first year of the Gen3 ruleset which has seen every squad with new, highly-controlled cars.

“Gen3’s definitely been awesome for the team at MSR,” he said.

“The team’s had all the ingredients there and Gen3’s been the building block for us.

“When I signed on with Matty at the start of last year, it was always building for Gen3 and I think that’s what we’ve been working towards.

“The guys are doing a great job, we’ve got a great bunch of young fellas in there, and everyone’s learning and building.

“I think, hopefully, we can keep improving and moving forward, but I think to be doing what we’re doing now is pretty special for the team.

“We’ll keep working forward and hopefully keep doing it.”

Le Brocq had shared the front row with Brad Jones Racing’s Andre Heimgartner and while it was the latter who made a slightly better start, the former had the crucial inside line for the first corner.

He got to a full second clear by the time the pit stop cycle began and was as much as nearly three seconds up on Heimgartner in the closing stages, before taking the chequered flag 1.3s ahead.

“I just had to make sure I got off the line,” recounted the #34 Camaro pilot.

“It was actually the first time I’d been nervous in a while, so I started getting butterflies and that sort of stuff going again.

“Andre had a bit better jump than us but we got down there and got through Turn 1, and we survived it, got through it, so it was a blast.”

Le Brocq sits eighth in the drivers’ championship ahead of the NTI Townsville 500 on July 7-9.