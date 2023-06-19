Hamilton buoyed by F1 podium run

While disappointed to have missed second, Lewis Hamilton was buoyed by another podium in the Canadian Grand Prix.

In another positive showing, Hamilton finished third behind Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was the seven-time champion’s third podium of the season and second on the bounce as the once all-conquering Mercedes squad claws its way back from a comparatively slow start to 2023.

That has already seen a significant upgrade introduced for Monaco, where Hamilton was fourth, while there was a more subtle development on the W14 in Canada.

“Loving being in the car with the car now in a better window and a bit more on the right track,” he said.

“For us to be up there having battles with Fernando [Alonso] and Aston.

“And being just on the second row, it’s been great, and to be on the podium two races in a row is really, pretty fantastic for us.”

Hamilton lined up third for Sunday’s race but cleared second-placed Alonso off the line.

He then headed the Aston Martin through the first stint, finally losing out on Lap 22 to shadow the two-time world champion for much of the remainder of the 70-lap race.

It highlights a solid turnaround for the Brackley squad, which battled through the opening races with a difficult car.

A change in approach in terms of design, most evident on the W14s sidepods, came along with a swap in roles for James Allison and Mike Elliot.

Since then, there has been a clear step forward with Mercedes a more consistent podium threat in recent races.

“We’re definitely getting closer,” Hamilton opined.

“It’s going to be a battle of development, I guess, over the rest of the season.

“I reckon Max’s team [Red Bull] is already working on next year’s car, so we need to take our eye a little bit off the ball and focus on next year also, but happy to be out there.”

Aft the podium in Canada, Hamilton sits fourth in the drivers’ championship with 102 points from eight races, with just under half of those coming in the last three races.

His team is second in the constructors’ championship, with Hamilton and team-mate George Russell combining for 167 points versus the 154 of Aston Martin.

Red Bull, meanwhile, is light years clear with 321 points to its name after winning every race thus far in 2023.