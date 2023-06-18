Wood celebrates his 100th with Porsche clean sweep

In his century of starts in Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship, Dale Wood won the third of three races to go with his two previous victories in the Hidden Valley round two for the clean sweep.

“It’s just unbelievable. To go and do that, to get pole, three race wins and a lap record, I’ll call that a good weekend. It’s bloody awesome, bring on the next one,” said Wood.

In the SP Tools Pro-Am class GWR driver Dean Cook won the round despite not getting a race win. It was his third career win where Rodney Jane and Adrian Flack were the respective class winners of the two races.

Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Wood led all the way in a fanatic race two to take the win over EBM teammate Callum Hedge who had to overcome McElrea’s Jackson Walls with a couple of laps to go. Wood then followed up with a lights-to-flag victory in the third with Hedge and Walls again second and third.

In both races TekworkX Motorsport’ Tom Maxwell was fourth. David Wall was next in race two, ahead of Fabian Coulthard who had contact with Nick McBride and turned him around. Simon Fallon came through from the back of the grid to finish eighth in front of Garnet Patterson, David Russell and Alex Davison.

The race had a safety car deployed after Matt Belford had a tyre laminated and left debris on the circuit. After the race resumed Turn 1 saw Luke King and Chris Pither spin, and Adrian Flack spear off. Towards the end Ryder Quinn copped a hit at Turn 5 and hit the armco.

The last race saw Fallon take fifth ahead of Russell, Coulthard, O’Keeffe, Patterson, Wall, Davison and Christian Pancione.

Jane second race triumph in Pro-Am was his first since 2008. Tim Miles and Cook were second and third. Jane was leading the third outing until he spun out at Turn 11. Miles took over the lead until Flack passed him at Turn 1 on the last lap. As consistency earned Cook the round, race one class winner Shahin second overall with Miles on the podium in third for the first time since 2001.