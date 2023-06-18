Tickford completes overnight repairs on Waters Mustang

Cameron Waters is set to race today after Tickford Racing worked deep into the morning to repair his Ford Mustang following its Race 13 fire.

The Tickford crew was on the tools until about 03:30 this morning after completing the fix on Car #6.

Speedcafe has been advised this morning that the car was started up after repairs were complete and has been patched, meaning it is ready to go this morning for qualifying and two more races.

Waters had been leading Race 13 of the season when the fire began near the end of Lap 4, with a loose fuel fitting to blame, rather than a repeat of the fires which occurred in another Tickford Mustang and one from Walkinshaw Andretti United at Albert Park, three events ago.

It was a cruel stroke of fortune for him and the team, having qualified on pole position for the first time this year and led the opening laps.

Qualifying for Race 14 starts at 09:30 local time/10:00 AEST.