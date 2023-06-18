Starting Grid: Canadian Grand Prix
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 9:21pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. George Russell
Mercedes
|5. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|7. Lando Norris
McLaren
|8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|9. Alex Albon
Williams
|10. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|11. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|12. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|16. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|17. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
Penalties
Car 55 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 22 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 18 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 27 – 3 place grid penalty – Failed to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during a red flag
