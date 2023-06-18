> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Canadian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 9:21pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. George Russell
Mercedes
5. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
6. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
7. Lando Norris
McLaren
8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
9. Alex Albon
Williams
10. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
11. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
12. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
13. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
14. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
16. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
17. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber

Penalties

Car 55 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 22 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 18 – 3 place grid penalty – Impeding another driver
Car 27 – 3 place grid penalty – Failed to stay above the minimum time set by the FIA ECU during a red flag

