Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 7:14am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.851 1:19.092 1:25.858
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:20.730 1:20.305 1:27.102
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.481 1:19.776 1:27.286
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.554 1:20.426 1:27.627
63 George Russell Mercedes 1:21.798 1:20.098 1:27.893
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.114 1:20.406 1:27.945
4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.998 1:19.347 1:28.046
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:22.248 1:19.856 1:29.294
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.190 1:19.659 1:31.349
23 Alex Albon Williams 1:21.938 1:18.725 0:00.000
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:21.843 1:20.615
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:22.151 1:20.959
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.677 1:21.484
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.351 1:21.678
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:22.332 1:21.821
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:22.746
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:22.886
21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.137
2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:23.337
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:23.342

