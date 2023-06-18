Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 7:14am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Read the Qualifying session report here.
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20.851
|1:19.092
|1:25.858
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:20.730
|1:20.305
|1:27.102
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:21.481
|1:19.776
|1:27.286
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21.554
|1:20.426
|1:27.627
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:21.798
|1:20.098
|1:27.893
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22.114
|1:20.406
|1:27.945
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.998
|1:19.347
|1:28.046
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:22.248
|1:19.856
|1:29.294
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:22.190
|1:19.659
|1:31.349
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:21.938
|1:18.725
|0:00.000
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21.843
|1:20.615
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:22.151
|1:20.959
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22.677
|1:21.484
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22.351
|1:21.678
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:22.332
|1:21.821
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:22.746
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:22.886
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:23.137
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:23.337
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:23.342
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]