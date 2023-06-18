Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 3:30am
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:23.106
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|22
|1:23.397
|0:00.291
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:24.483
|0:01.377
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|1:24.715
|0:01.609
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|14
|1:24.765
|0:01.659
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|19
|1:24.825
|0:01.719
|7
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:24.944
|0:01.838
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:24.955
|0:01.849
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:24.988
|0:01.882
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|1:25.087
|0:01.981
|11
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20
|1:25.140
|0:02.034
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:25.191
|0:02.085
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|21
|1:25.198
|0:02.092
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|21
|1:25.379
|0:02.273
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|20
|1:25.435
|0:02.329
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:25.725
|0:02.619
|17
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|20
|1:25.857
|0:02.751
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:26.750
|0:03.644
|19
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|1:26.840
|0:03.734
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|16
|1:27.279
|0:04.173
