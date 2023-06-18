> News > Formula 1

Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 3:30am

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:23.106
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 22 1:23.397 0:00.291
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 1:24.483 0:01.377
4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1:24.715 0:01.609
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 14 1:24.765 0:01.659
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 19 1:24.825 0:01.719
7 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 1:24.944 0:01.838
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:24.955 0:01.849
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:24.988 0:01.882
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:25.087 0:01.981
11 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20 1:25.140 0:02.034
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 1:25.191 0:02.085
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 21 1:25.198 0:02.092
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 21 1:25.379 0:02.273
15 63 George Russell Mercedes 20 1:25.435 0:02.329
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:25.725 0:02.619
17 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 20 1:25.857 0:02.751
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:26.750 0:03.644
19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 1:26.840 0:03.734
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 16 1:27.279 0:04.173

