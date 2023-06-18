> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 15

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 4:53pm

Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 15 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Read the full session report here.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Race Time
1 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:40.6945
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:42.0444
3 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:49.1877
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:51.0093
5 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 35 40:53.1002
6 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:55.6203
7 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:56.7672
8 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 35 40:57.3990
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 35 41:05.0451
10 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 35 41:06.0124
11 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:07.2681
12 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 35 41:08.7171
13 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:08.9405
14 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 35 41:09.8652
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 35 41:11.0039
16 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:13.6815
17 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 35 41:14.6546
18 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:15.4247
19 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 35 41:18.7476
20 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:18.9897
21 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 35 41:20.4864
22 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:23.2307
23 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:27.8072
24 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:31.7243
25 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 35 41:34.6900
26 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 31 40:57.6968

