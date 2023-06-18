Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 15
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 4:53pm
Full results from Sunday’s Supercars Race 15 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:40.6945
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:42.0444
|3
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:49.1877
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:51.0093
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|40:53.1002
|6
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:55.6203
|7
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:56.7672
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|40:57.3990
|9
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:05.0451
|10
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:06.0124
|11
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:07.2681
|12
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:08.7171
|13
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:08.9405
|14
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:09.8652
|15
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:11.0039
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:13.6815
|17
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:14.6546
|18
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:15.4247
|19
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:18.7476
|20
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:18.9897
|21
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:20.4864
|22
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:23.2307
|23
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:27.8072
|24
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:31.7243
|25
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:34.6900
|26
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|31
|40:57.6968
