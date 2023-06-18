> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 15 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 11:13am

Full results from Sunday’s second Supercars qualifying session for Race 15 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap
1 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.0551*SS
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 3 1:06.0653 SS
3 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.0674 SS
4 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.0712 SS
5 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.1356 SS
6 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 2 1:06.1365
7 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 4 1:06.1819
8 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 2 1:06.2265
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.2309
10 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.2432
11 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 3 1:06.2561
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.2581
13 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.2814
14 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:06.2853
15 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.3162
16 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.3266
17 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.3767
18 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.3883
19 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.4176
20 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.4304
21 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.4533
22 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 2 1:06.4884
23 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.6085
24 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.6235
25 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.6492
26 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.6787

