Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 15 Qualifying
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 11:13am
Full results from Sunday’s second Supercars qualifying session for Race 15 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|1
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.0551*SS
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:06.0653 SS
|3
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.0674 SS
|4
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.0712 SS
|5
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.1356 SS
|6
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:06.1365
|7
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|4
|1:06.1819
|8
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:06.2265
|9
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.2309
|10
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.2432
|11
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|1:06.2561
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.2581
|13
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.2814
|14
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:06.2853
|15
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.3162
|16
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.3266
|17
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.3767
|18
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.3883
|19
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.4176
|20
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.4304
|21
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.4533
|22
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|2
|1:06.4884
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.6085
|24
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.6235
|25
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.6492
|26
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.6787
