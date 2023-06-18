Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 14
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 1:13pm
Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 14 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:48.2781
|2
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:49.7544
|3
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:51.5841
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:52.4128
|5
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|40:59.2594
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:00.1087
|7
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:03.7162
|8
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:04.0579
|9
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:08.1194
|10
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:10.2398
|11
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:10.7066
|12
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:13.4540
|13
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:14.1295
|14
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:14.4211
|15
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:15.8982
|16
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:18.6796
|17
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:19.5158
|18
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:21.1647
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|41:24.8022
|20
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:25.5792
|21
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|41:26.1301
|22
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|34
|41:11.2884
|23
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|34
|41:16.1107
|24
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|32
|41:48.5185
|25
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|29
|41:51.9148
|NC
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|3
|3:39.4950
