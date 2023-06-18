> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 14

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 1:13pm

Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 14 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Race Time
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:48.2781
2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:49.7544
3 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:51.5841
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:52.4128
5 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 35 40:59.2594
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:00.1087
7 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:03.7162
8 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:04.0579
9 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:08.1194
10 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 35 41:10.2398
11 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:10.7066
12 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 35 41:13.4540
13 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 35 41:14.1295
14 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 35 41:14.4211
15 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:15.8982
16 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 35 41:18.6796
17 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 35 41:19.5158
18 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:21.1647
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 35 41:24.8022
20 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:25.5792
21 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 35 41:26.1301
22 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 34 41:11.2884
23 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 34 41:16.1107
24 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 32 41:48.5185
25 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 29 41:51.9148
NC 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 3 3:39.4950

