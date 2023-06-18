> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 14 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 10:44am

< Back

Full results from Sunday’s first Supercars qualifying session for Race 14 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Read the full session report here.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap
1 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.1426*SS
2 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.1524 SS
3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.1566 SS
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.2138 SS
5 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.2871 SS
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.3029 SS
7 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.3551
8 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.3795
9 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.3944
10 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.4007
11 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 7 1:06.4026
12 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.4078
13 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.4117
14 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.4137
15 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.4494
16 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.4827
17 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.4944
18 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.4954
19 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.5029
20 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.5211
21 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.5214
22 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 8 1:06.5768
23 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.5796
24 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 7 1:06.5832
25 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.7388
26 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 8 1:06.8138

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]