Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 14 Qualifying
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 10:44am
Full results from Sunday’s first Supercars qualifying session for Race 14 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|1
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.1426*SS
|2
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.1524 SS
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.1566 SS
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.2138 SS
|5
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.2871 SS
|6
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.3029 SS
|7
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.3551
|8
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.3795
|9
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.3944
|10
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.4007
|11
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:06.4026
|12
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.4078
|13
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.4117
|14
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.4137
|15
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.4494
|16
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.4827
|17
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.4944
|18
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.4954
|19
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.5029
|20
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.5211
|21
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.5214
|22
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:06.5768
|23
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.5796
|24
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:06.5832
|25
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.7388
|26
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|1:06.8138
