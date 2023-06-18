PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Sunday

Supercars Championship Races 14 and 15 at Darwin’s Hidden Valley Raceway saw two different pole-sitters, with Broc Feeney leading a Red Bull one-two before Jack Le Brocq scored Matt Stone Racing’s first Supercars victory after posting the team’s first ever pole in the Truck Assist Racing Camaro.

Broc Feeney won the overall round, chipping into Brodie Kostecki’s advantage in the standings, reduced from 87 to 59 points, with an honourable mention from Andre Heimgartner, who picked up two podiums from two front-row starts in the R&J Batteries Camaro.

Supercars next heads to north Queensland for the Townsville 500 on July 7-9. Images: InSyde Media