Matt Stone reacts to milestone pole position

Matt Stone has expressed his excitement after Jack Le Brocq delivered Truck Assist Racing its first ever Repco Supercars Championship pole position.

Le Brocq has been on the front row for Matt Stone Racing before, as recently as the previous round of the season at Symmons Plains, but had never quite made pole in his career.

That changed this morning at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown when the Melburnian clocked a 1:06.0551s in Qualifying for Race 15 at Hidden Valley.

“That’s really good,” said Stone, whose team won the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2017 before becoming a full-time Championship entrant.

“Look, we thought we had good pace yesterday, but we just didn’t quite put it together, so it’s good to show what we can do.

“And yeah, first pole for MSR, so, pretty excited.”

Le Brocq said after hopping out of the #34 Camaro, “It hasn’t really sunk in yet, I don’t know what to say.

“Awesome job for the guys, they’ve done a great job this year.

“I think this Gen3 thing’s been a good shake-up for the category and great for us.

“We’ve got new cars in here and the boys did a great job in the off-season.

“I’m absolutely stoked, I don’t know what to say, but thanks to them, thanks to Truck Assist Racing, and let’s go have some fun.”

The 30-year-old is a Supercars Championship race winner, with Tickford Racing at Sydney Motorsport Park in 2020.

On his prospects of doubling his tally, he said, “We had a pretty racy car yesterday, considering I blew that left-front tyre off with my big lock-up.

“Hopefully we can convert it and hopefully have a great run this afternoon.”

Le Brocq achieved the feat despite being without regular Race Engineer Jack Bellotti, whose wife is expecting.

Instead, former Team 18 and Triple Eight Race Engineering Super2 engineer Matthew Saunders was called up to fill in on the #34 Camaro.

Stone said, “He’s been doing a great job filling in for Jack Bellotti, and Jack’s sitting on the sidelines, just itching to be here, so, very good, very exciting for the team.”

Le Brocq is off 15th for Race 14 at 11:50 local time/12:20 AEST, then takes up pole position ahead of lights out for the weekend finale at 15:25 local time/15:55 AEST.