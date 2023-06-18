MARC to Hargraves as Poole dominates Improved Production

New MARC GTs finished one and two in the first race of Round 2 of the MARC Cars Championship with Adam Hargraves the winner over John Goodacre and Cameron McLeod. The latter pair was the leader until the pit stops where they dropped to second and couldn’t make up the leeway.

Porsche drivers Geoff Morgan and Eric Constantinidis were third and fourth ahead of the MARC I Focus V8s driven by Andrew Leithhead and Frank Mammarella.

There was a Lap 1 Safety Car, deployed when Darren Currie crashed his MARC II on the opening lap. Jake Camilleri (MARC I Mazda) failed to finish after gearbox troubles in qualifying while Axel Donaldson crashed his MARC in the qualifying session.

In the leadup to the Yokohama Improved Production Nationals, Adam Poole (Holden Monaro) won both his heats easily and looks the good to take out the final. His nearest rival Zak Hudson (Mazda RX-7) won one and Kurt Macready put in an outstanding effort to win the other in his under 2.0-litre Nissan Silvia.

The first heat was a resounding victory by Poole over Hudson with Ryan Gorton third in his under 2.0-litre Nissan 200SX. Macready convincingly beat his over 2.0-litre rivals Ben Algie (Nissan S15) and Steven Engel (Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution) in the second heat.

Poole won Heat 3 where Lachlan McBrien (BMW E46 M3) was second in front of Gorton and Algie before Hudson took out the fourth ahead of Macready and Engel.

The second Excel race was a reverse grid affair where Shannon Williams was the winner. Monique Sciberras started seventh and finished second ahead of Hayden Auld who came from eighth. First race winner William Brittain was fifth behind Brian Sciberras.

In Race 3 Brittain had the pace to return to the winner’s fold with a good victory. Monique Sciberras was second ahead of Auld, Caleb Hefren, Brian Sciberras and Williams.