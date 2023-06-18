LIVE: Motorsport Australia Trophy Series
Sunday 18th June, 2023 - 9:00am
Catch all the action from the inaugural round of the Shannons Trophy Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.
The Trophy Series was created to meet the current demand for national-level motorsport in Australia.
The first round of the all-new Motorsport Australia-sanctioned series features categories such as Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, MARC Cars Australia, TGRA Scholarship Series, Workhorse Radical Cup Australia, Improved Production and Excels.
