LIVE: Motorsport Australia Trophy Series

Catch all the action from the inaugural round of the Shannons Trophy Series at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Trophy Series was created to meet the current demand for national-level motorsport in Australia.

The first round of the all-new Motorsport Australia-sanctioned series features categories such as Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, MARC Cars Australia, TGRA Scholarship Series, Workhorse Radical Cup Australia, Improved Production and Excels.