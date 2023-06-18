Kostecki eyeing bounce-back in Darwin Supercars finale

Brodie Kostecki is aiming to do a “better job” himself on the final day of the Betr Darwin Triple Crown Supercars event.

The Repco Supercars Championship leader finished Race 13 of the season in fourth position from only 10th at lights out, having missed the cut in the second leg of knockout qualifying before gaining a spot on the grid due to a James Golding penalty.

With Erebus Motorsport team-mate Will Brown claiming seventh, Kostecki in fact extended his lead at the top of the points table, but is eyeing improvement in Qualifying for Races 14 and 15.

“I know that I can do a bit better job myself, and we’ll just go from there,” he told Speedcafe.

“The car was pretty fast in the race but the car from race trim to qualifying trim’s a fair bit different.

“We’ll see if we can clean it up a little bit, and I can do a bit better job, and see where we end up.”

Still, with a podium of Mark Winterbottom, Broc Feeney, and Will Davison, the majority of Kostecki’s key rivals finished behind him in Race 13.

That included Shane van Gisbergen, who attacked Car #99 hard at the second Safety Car restart.

“[When] you bounce back from a poor start… It’s days like these that might bite you in the bum, come later in the year, so I’m really thankful that we made some really good changes for the race and had a good, clean race as well,” he said.

“The pit stops were fantastic through the Safety Car periods, which let us jump a few cars, and ultimately the car was fantastic in the race, so that makes my job easy.

“I had a pretty exciting race out there and a few battles, so that was really cool.”

Brown had a somewhat similar story, having qualified only 19th after being impeded by Golding, but racing through to seventh.

“It was a tough day in qualifying,” he told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, getting held up by Golding was a little bit disappointing but it’s pretty easy to make that mistake around here, so not too worried about that.

“But, to move through to seventh and have good pace, be sort of even attacking for fifth, was awesome.”

Qualifying for Race 14 starts at 09:30 local time/10:00 AEST.