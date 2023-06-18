Grosjean is a ‘piece of crap’ says Will Power

Team Penske IndyCar driver Will Power has exploded in a TV interview, coming down hard on Romain Grosjean after a separate incident with Scott Dixon.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Grosjeanand the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series winner Power had argued in practice for this weekend’s Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, where Colton Herta scored pole.

Grosjean edged Power’s Penske onto the grass at high speed, while moments later Power was involved in an altercation with Scott Dixon, physically shoving the six-time Champion after he drove across the path of Power, causing heavy damage to both driver’s cars.

More to come.