Front row at risk as Hulkenberg summoned over red flag incident

Nico Hulkenberg’s second place on the grid for the Canadian Grand Prix is at risk after being summoned to appear before the stewards for an alleged red flag infringement during Qualifying.

The Haas driver qualified a stunning second behind Max Verstappen in difficult changeable conditions that saw two red flags.

The first was for Zhou Guanyu stopping on track when he suffered an apparent drive issue in his Alfa Romeo Sauber shortly after Qualifying 1 began.

However, it was for the stoppage triggered by Oscar Piastri’s crash in Qualifying 3 for which Hulkenberg has been picked up for.

Piastri lost control of his McLaren exiting Turn 7 in the final segment of the three-part session.

The timing of the stoppage was fortuitous for Hulkenberg, who had just completed a lap good enough for second ahead of worsening conditions.

It was how he returned to the pits under the red flag that caught the eye of officials.

Specifically, they cited a breach of Article 37.6.a of the Sporting Regulations, which mandates the minimum time drivers must adhere to in such conditions.

Essentially, Hulkenberg has been flagged by the FIA ECU fitted to his car as having driven too quickly.

He’ll face the stewards at 18:40 local time, the outcome of which could see him demoted from the front row.

Speaking to the media before the summons, the German was pleased with his session.

“It’s definitely nice to have a strong qualifying result,” he said.

“Challenging conditions, but I feel like we stayed on top of the situation, had good communication throughout, and clean laps – hence we rewarded ourselves with this nice, sweet, quali result.”

Should he start second, Hulkenberg is realistic of his chances come Sunday’s race.

Conditions are set to improve, leaving him comparatively out of position at the front of the field.

“We have, realistically, obviously we’ve qualified out of position for a normal dry race,” he conceded.

“Yesterday was tricky. Also, I didn’t really get much dry running,” he added, referencing the engine failure which curtailed his Free Practice 2.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, we’ll just take the moment now, enjoy it, and fight as hard and do what we can tomorrow.”

Asked about his approach at the start, given he’s alongside the championship leader, he joked: “I’m going for fame into Turn 1!”

While with the stewards, Hulkenberg will also discuss being impeded by Yuki Tsunoda, one of a raft of similar hearings that will also include Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Pierre Gasly.

The Canadian Grand Prix begins at 14:00 local time on Sunday (04:00 AEST Monday).