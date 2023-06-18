FIA to change Turn 1 wall ahead of Canadian GP

The FIA has confirmed to Speedcafe it will change the wall in the run off area at Turn 1 ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

New for this year, concrete blocks lined with tec-pro barriers were installed further around the exit on the outside of Turn 1.

Previously, no such protection has been there.

In decades past a gravel trap arrested cars, but that has been replaced by tarmac more latterly.

The nature of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is such that the first corner, a 90-degree left-hander at, feeds into a 180-degree right-hander.

As recently as last year, the layout left open the possibility of a car with brake failure careering through the run off at the end of the pit straight and into a car exiting Turn 2.

The addition of a wall this year was designed to cover the risk of a t-bone style accident from occurring.

However, it had the unintended consequence of making rejoins both more difficult and, in some instances, more dangerous.

That’s due to the fact drivers had to navigate around the wall, before steering hard right to join the track on the run out of Turn 2.

The alternative was to spin the car around and drive back onto the circuit at the entry of Turn 2.

The latter option meant cars had to essentially drive against the direction of travel of the circuit, while the former spat cars out at an awkward angle – ironically exposing them to the prospect of being t-boned.

“I’ve had one trip through the grass,” admitted Oscar Piastri.

“It was, yeah, not the safest of rejoins, even with the best I could, and I’ve seen some of the other attempts to follow and it’s quite incredible.

“So I hope the wall goes.”

Piastri’s McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris, added: “It’ll be changing tonight from what I’ve heard, and I pray to God that it does.”

In response to concerns raised by drivers, not just Piastri and Norris, the FIA has confirmed that officials will change the wall, removing the final four metres, ahead of the grand prix.

The move is designed to ease the path for drivers recovering from the run off area before a more refined solution can be found for future events.