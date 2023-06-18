Brewczynski takes Aussie Racing Cars round win at Darwin

Cody Brewczynski took his second victory at the Darwin weekend of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series, also collecting the overall round win.

The Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team driver scored his first win of the 2023 season in Race 3 yesterday and repeated his effort in final race of the weekend in a similar last-lap Safety Car restart.

Brewczynski led up to the first turn ahead of Joel Heinrich as Reece Chapman slipped from the second row to make his way into second.

Overtaking on the outside of the first corner, he shut the door on the current Championship leader, demoting him from pole position to third in one corner.

Brendon Tucker and Cody Mckay tangled on Lap 4, McKay ending up climbing over the #4 Camaro at the exit of Turn 1.

This collision pushed Craig Thompson into Scott O’Keefe and both drivers ended up off the track but able to continue running.

Also on Lap 4, trouble hit Matt Gooding as smoke started billowing out of his #14 Camaro, dropping fluid onto the track.

He finally pulled off the track at Turn 1 and was collected in the subsequent Safety Car called.

Anthony DiMauro on Lap 6 was slow on the inside of the start/finish straight, stopping on track which brought out the Safety Car.

The Safety Car came back to the pits on Lap 9, creating another last-lap dash and Josh Anderson had the better line into the first corner and challenged for the lead, but Brewczynski was able to hold on for his second win at Darwin.

The two CoolDrive-wrapped cars, Anderson and Chapman, slot in behind Brewczynksi, handing the #18 driver the overall round win at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Nathan Williams and Heinrich completed the top five of the final Aussie Racing Cars race of the weekend.

The next Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series round is at Townsville on July 16-18 as support for the NTI Townsville 500.