Wood takes Carrera Cup pole

Dale Wood is on pole for his 100th race in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia series’ second round at Hidden Valley.

Wood led the Pro Class while Adrian Flack continued his practice form to again be the quickest in Pro-Am.

Porsche Centre Brighton’s Wood posted his pole winning time of 1:07.6831s early in the session for the Pros. Jackson Walls from Objective Racing, came closest, just 0.058s in arrears and only 0.01s in front of TekworkX’s Tom Maxwell.

Dylan O’Keeffe (RAM Motorsport) who was fastest overall in Friday’s practice sessions, was fourth in front of Team Porsche NZ’s Callum Hedge, David Wall, Bayley Hall, Nick McBride, Garnet Patterson and Alex Davison.

Eleventh spot was taken by Chris Pither ahead of fellow New Zealander Fabian Coulthard, who had a miscue that resulted in a spin.

David Russell finished ahead of Max Vidau, Simon Fallon, Christian Pancione, Ryder Quinn, Angelo Mouzouris and Luke King in 19th and just 0.87s off Wood’s pole time. Courtney Prince was the 20th of the Pro drivers.

From the outset of the separate Pro-Am part of qualifying it was Flack who headed the timing screens – his best was a 1:07.6831s. Sam Shahin was 0.15s off in second while Dean Cook was marginally slower in snaring third.

Fresh from excursion to Europe to race in the one-make Porsche series, Rodney Jane was fourth in front of Tim Miles, Matt Belford, Danny Stutterd and Marc Sini.

The first race over 18 laps is scheduled for 14:10 local Darwin time (14:40 AEST) on Saturday afternoon, with two18-lap races on Sunday.