Wood holds off Walls in Porsche Race 1

Dale Wood has won Race 1 from pole position at Round 2 of the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup at Hidden Valley.

The Earl Bamber Motorsport driver held off the determined Jackson Walls from McElrea Racing to win by 0.32s, with the pair posting a margin of more than five seconds over rhird placed Tom Maxwell (TekworkX Motorsport).

A similar distance back was Callum Hedge (EBM) who had a freight train of Porsches in his wake.

Hedge had to overcome the challenge from David Wall who was next. Then came Nick McBride, Garnett Patterson and Fabian Coulthard who picked up four places to be in front of Max Vidau, Chris Pither and Simon Fallon.

Alex Davison had a poor start and was 19th at the end of the opening lap. But he fought back to improve six places and finished clear of Angelo Mouzouris, Luke King and Ryder Quinn.

The SPC Tools Pro-Am class was led by its fastest qualifier Adrian Flack until passed by class rival Sam Shahin at turn five on lap seven. Shahin took the class honours and finished 18th with Dean Cook next and second in class. An off at turn one by Flack dropped him to third in class and 22nd.

Bayley Hall qualified seventh and copped a first lap bump that put him wide at Turn 6. He recovered to be 20th at the end of the lap, and picked up four places before firing off at Turn 1 to cross the finish line back in 20th.

Another in wars early was Dylan O’Keeffe, who started poorly on the outside of the second row and suffered contact on the opening lap that forced a pit stop to put him a lap down.

Twenty-first was Courtney Prince ahead of Pro-Am runners Flack and Matt Belford.

Race 2 takes place tomorrow from 10:20 local time/10:50 AEST.