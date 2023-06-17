Waters takes Darwin Supercars pole, Erebus misses top 10

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has blazed to pole position for Repco Supercars Championship Race 13 at the Betr Darwin Triple Crown while Erebus Motorsport’s championship-leading duo missed the top 10.

Waters topped Part 2 of the three-part knockout session at Hidden Valley with a 1:05.9986s and backed that up with a 1:05.9027s when pole pole was on the line in the final 10 minutes of Qualifying for Race 13.

The #6 Monster Energy Mustang will share the front row this afternoon with the #88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro of Broc Feeney, who finished up 0.1058s off the pace.

Team 18’s Mark Winterbottom (#18 DeWalt Camaro) qualified third and Shane van Gisbergen (#97 Red Bull Ampol Camaro) bounced back from his Friday issues to claim fourth on the starting grid.

Championship leader Brodie Kostecki (#99 Coca-Cola Camaro), however, is set to start 11th after not going out at the end of Part 2 of the session and getting bumped out by 0.0168s.

Feeney and Will Davison (#17 Shell V-Power Mustang) were the first two to roll out in the final stanza, almost four minutes in, and the former set an impressive target for the rest of a 1:06.0085s.

Davison followed with a 1:06.2747s before Winterbottom usurped him with a 1:06.1283s.

As is typical for Hidden Valley, it effectively became a shootout with only one genuine flying lap on each tyre set.

Van Gisbergen went to third on a 1:06.1934s in a #97 Camaro which Triple Eight Race Engineering virtually rebuilt overnight as it chased a mysterious handling issue.

Then it was Waters who nailed the 1:05.9027s which would not be beaten, making for his first pole position of the season.

Davison was thus shuffled to fifth while Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy’s Camaro) took sixth with the final flying lap of the session, a 1:06.4682s.

The rest of the top 10 was James Golding (#31 Nulon Camaro), Tim Slade (#23 Nulon Camaro), Scott Pye (#20 Hino Camaro), and Thomas Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang), the former of whom may have a case to answer over possible impeding in Part 2 of the session.

In that earlier segment, Waters was quickest with the first ‘five’ of the weekend while Erebus team-mates Kostecki and Will Brown (#9 Coca-Cola Camaro) both missed out.

Feeney was quickest of the seven drivers who rolled out early in the 15 minutes on a 1:06.6642s, presumably on used tyres, before team-mate van Gisbergen set a 1:06.5400s.

Winterbottom was next to move the marker, to a 1:06.2508s, before Davison took up second on a 1:06.2727s.

Ahead of the final runs, notables outside the top 10 included Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) in 15th, Anton De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang) in 17th, Andre Heimgartner (#8 R&J Batteries Camaro) in 18th, and Brown in 20th.

Brad Jones Racing duo Fullwood and Heimgartner went off-sequence, moving up to second on a 1:06.2609s and seventh on a 1:06.4967s respectively with about four minutes to go.

In the final minute, Feeney went quickest on a 1:06.2166s and van Gisbergen all but made sure of his passage to the final 10 minutes on a 1:06.2684s.

Then it was Waters clocking the 1:05.9986s before Golding jumped to third on a 1:06.2294s to bump practice pace-setter De Pasquale out of the top 10, and Slade to second on a 1:06.1294s to relegate Kostecki to 11th.

Kostecki and De Pasquale will therefore share Row 6, ahead of Jack Le Brocq (#34 Truck Assist Camaro), Matt Payne (#19 Penrite Mustang), Heimgartner, Cameron Hill (#35 Truck Assist Camaro), Mostert, Zane Goddard (#888 Supercheap Auto Camaro), Brown, and James Courtney (#5 Snowy River Caravans Mustang).

Back in Part 1, De Pasquale set a 1:06.1491s with the chequered flag out which vaulted him from the elimination zone to the top, while David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) and Nick Percat (#2 Mobil 1 NTI Mustang) were among those to miss out.

Six drivers set a lap time in the opening minutes of the segment, Golding the fastest on a 1:06.4838s.

Once almost everyone had been through for a flying lap, Heimgartner was top on a 1:06.1870s while van Gisbergen was fifth on a 1:06.2500s.

With a minute to go, Mostert was dead last before setting a 1:06.3920s which would ultimately be good enough for 14th, but his Walkinshaw Andretti United team-mate Percat could not do similar.

Declan Fraser (#56 Tradie Mustang) was bumped by De Pasquale’s effort and will start 21st this afternoon, from Todd Hazelwood (#3 CoolDrive Mustang), Reynolds at 0.3256s off the fastest pace at the time, Jack Smith (#4 SCT Logistics Camaro), Macauley Jones (#96 Pizza Hut Camaro), and Percat.

Race 13, a 35-lapper, is due to start at 15:25 local time/15:55 AEST.

Full session results here.