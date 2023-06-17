Waters Mustang catches fire while leading

Cameron Waters’ Tickford Racing Ford Mustang has caught fire while leading Race 13 of the Repco Supercars Championship at Hidden Valley.

Waters qualified on pole and was leading at the start of Lap 5 when he reported fire, pulling off at the exit of Turn 1/Turn 2 before exiting Car #6 and helping to put out the blaze.

The sight was reminiscent of the fires which took hold in team-mate James Courtney’s Mustang and the Walkinshaw Andretti United entry of Nick Percat at Albert Park, three events ago.

As was the case then, Car #6 went up in flames in its front-left (passenger side) corner, albeit further into the race.

Mark Winterbottom inherited the lead as a result of the drama, and Team 18’s #18 DeWalt Camaro remains in first position after two Safety Car periods now.

The latter was, coincidentally, triggered due to a grass fire when Waters’ team-mate Declan Fraser spun.

More to follow