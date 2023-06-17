Waters bounces back for Superbike pole

Points leader Josh Waters bounced back from his fourth at the last round to qualify fastest for race one of the fourth round of the Australian Superbike Championship at Hidden Valley.

The McMartin Racing with K-Tech Ducati V4R rider did it style with the event’s first sub-1:05s with a 1:04.9629s flyer. Reigning champion Mike Jones on the Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha YZF-R1M was second fastest as he missed the top spot by one tenth of a second.

Last round winner Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda Racing Honda CBR RR) finished the session third ahead of Glenn Allerton (GT Racing BMW M RR), and Yamaha Racing Team’s Cru Halliday and Bryan Staring.

Yamaha riders Arthur Sissis, Max Stauffer and Anthony West were next ahead of tenth placed Broc Pearson (Ducati), Matt Waters (Aprilla RSV4), and Ted Collins who managed to find another BMW after a couple of spills.

Qualifying 1 started the day two off at the Darwin Triple Crown and would determine positions 13 to 18. There were several riders that felt the cooler bitumen during the session.

Turn 5 was the spot where most came down. It started with Scott Allars off his Yamaha, followed shortly after by Collins who also went down on Friday, and Michael Kemp (Yamaha). The session was red flagged due to fluid down in the corner’s proximity.

Those that missed out on going to Qualifying 2 were Jack Davis (Suzuki GSXR) who was another to take a tumble, Eddie Leeson (Yamaha), Paris Hardwick (Kawasaki ZX10R), Allars, Michael Kemp and Albert Baker on their Yamahas.

The opening race is scheduled to start at 12:40 local Darwin time (13:10 AEST) followed by two races on Sunday.