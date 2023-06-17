Tenth race win of 2023 season for Heinrich

Joel Heinrich has won for the 10th time in the 2023 Battery World Aussie Racing Car Super Series season, taking Race 2 victory at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Less than 90 minutes after his Race 1 win, Heinrich and Josh Anderson resumed their battle to finish less than 2.4s by the chequered flag.

Starting from pole, Heinrich slotted in behind Anderson at the first turn as the #1 CoolDrive racer made a better start off the front row.

John Steffensen and Leslie Corish had trouble at the first turn, making contact and spinning Steffensen’s #44. They both were able to drive out of the runoff and continue the race.

Anthony DiMauro overtook into third place past Cody Brewczynski at the beginning of Lap 1 but the #18 Mustang driver took back the position at Turn 6 the same lap.

Reece Chapman also slipped through at the hairpin to demote DiMauro to fifth place.

On Lap 5, Heinrich moved into the lead with a pass on Anderson at the exit of the first corner, with Brewczynski following him through into second place.

The top four battle was covered by less than a second during the closing stages, with Chapman slipped through into second past Brewczynski at Turn 1 in the last lap, leaving the #18 Mustang driver to take the last podium place of Race 2.

Anderson and DiMauro finished fourth and fifth.

Heinrich recorded the fastest lap for the second time in as many races, beating his record-setting Race 1 lap by a two-tenths with a 1:17.0923s.

The battle for 10th place to gain reverse grid pole for the weekend’s third race ended with Cody Mckay taking the honours, while Adam Uebergang will join him on the front row for Race 3.

The third and final race on Saturday for the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will be at 13:40 local time/14:10 AEST.