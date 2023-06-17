Smollen makes it six straight wins

Shane Smollen has kept his perfect winning record intact aboard his GT4 Porsche Cayman with six wins straight in the combined Monochrome GT4 and Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars series.

Round 2 of the combined series at Sydney Motorsport Park saw Iain Sherrin take a pair of wins in the his Class X BMW F82 M4.

Fresh from victory in four races at Phillip Island’s Round 1, Smollen and co-driver Justin Ruggier picked up where they left off by winning the first two one-hour races at Sydney

In Race 1 they won ahead of Mark Griffith (GT4 Mercedes-AMG GT) before Nash Morris stepped into the car for another second place.

There were four different GT4 makes in the first race outright placings with Renee Gracie third in a Ginetta from Steve Dukes in his BMW M4. Karl Begg (GT4 Mercedes) was next ahead of Tony Quinn (GT4 Porsche) who was relegated a place due to a 5.0s penalty.

Seventh outright Sherrin finished 1.0s ahead of Cameron Crick (A1 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution) with Tyler Mecklem (Lancer Evolution X) third, 1.6s in front of Grant Sherrin (M4). Next were Paul Buccini and Justin Anthony (A1 BMW M140i) and then Scott Turner (B1 BMW 135i).

Lindsay Kearns (Ford Mustang) took out A2 in 13th as Classes C and D went to Tom Needham (Mazda3 MPS) and Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) respectively.

Third outright in Race 2 went to Paul Morris in Beggs’ Mercedes. It was the first time the father and son – a former Supercar driver and a current Super 2 steerer – had raced each other in circuit competition other than the entertaining Stadium Super Trucks.

Morris Senior was followed to the flag by Jukes, Gracie, Iain and Grant Sherrin, and Quinn. Coleby Cowham was ninth in the Mustang that Kearns drove earlier, and he finished ahead of A2 rival Andrew Miedecke (Mustang) who posted a DNF Race 1.

Wade Scott (Lancer Evolution) took A1 laurels, while Jake Camilleri (Mazda3 MPS) came back for a Race 1 DNF to take Class C.

Rob Rubis took over the Turner BMW to win B1 and Moyse again won Class D.