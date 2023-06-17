Ricciardo alternate F1 commentary unavailable in Australia

Australian fans will not be able to take in the alternate F1 commentary offered by Daniel Ricciardo for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is set to team up with comedian Will Arnett to provide a ‘red button’ take on Sunday’s action from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Produced for American broadcaster ESPN, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to press the red button during Sunday’s race.

The news was announced last week and followed suggestions late last year that Ricciardo could join the American broadcast.

However, it has been confirmed to Speedcafe that Fox Sports will not carry ‘The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett‘ this weekend.

Ricciardo is in attendance in Montreal and was on the Red Bull pit wall during Free Practice 2.

It’s the first of three events where he will offer his own take on proceedings alongside Arnett, with the United States and Las Vegas Grands Prix to follow later in the year.

While Australian viewers cannot enjoy the alternate commentary this weekend, it’s understood there is potential for it to be made available for the two remaining United States events.

In the interim, the usual coverage will remain on Fox Sports, which has expanded its F1 coverage this year to include pre-season testing, and will soon launch an F1/motorsport podcast.

Coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend continues tonight with Free Practice 2 starting at 02:30 AEST ahead of Qualifying at 06:00.

The race itself is slated to begin at 04:00 AEST on Monday morning, with the usual pre- and post-session programming in place.