Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 8:03am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|30
|1:13.718
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|31
|1:13.745
|0.027
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|39
|1:13.844
|0.126
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|38
|1:14.044
|0.326
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|38
|1:14.094
|0.376
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|34
|1:14.142
|0.424
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|40
|1:14.220
|0.502
|8
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|29
|1:14.250
|0.532
|9
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|1:14.419
|0.701
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|39
|1:14.477
|0.759
|11
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|38
|1:14.533
|0.815
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|36
|1:14.544
|0.826
|13
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|40
|1:14.617
|0.899
|14
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|37
|1:14.811
|1.093
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|43
|1:14.941
|1.223
|16
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|38
|1:15.002
|1.284
|17
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|33
|1:15.003
|1.285
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|17
|1:15.092
|1.374
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|38
|1:15.426
|1.708
|20
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1
|1:16.369
|2.651
