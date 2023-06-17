> News > Formula 1

Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 8:03am

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 30 1:13.718
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 31 1:13.745 0.027
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 39 1:13.844 0.126
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 38 1:14.044 0.326
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 38 1:14.094 0.376
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 34 1:14.142 0.424
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 40 1:14.220 0.502
8 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 29 1:14.250 0.532
9 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 1:14.419 0.701
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 39 1:14.477 0.759
11 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 38 1:14.533 0.815
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 36 1:14.544 0.826
13 4 Lando Norris McLaren 40 1:14.617 0.899
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 37 1:14.811 1.093
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 43 1:14.941 1.223
16 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 38 1:15.002 1.284
17 23 Alex Albon Williams 33 1:15.003 1.285
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 17 1:15.092 1.374
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 38 1:15.426 1.708
20 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1 1:16.369 2.651

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]