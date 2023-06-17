> News > Formula 1

Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 4:36am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 3 1:18.728
2 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3 1:19.175 00.447
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3 1:19.807 01.079
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 1:20.154 01.426
5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 1:20.231 01.503
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3 1:21.496 02.768
7 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 3 1:24.045 05.317
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 3 1:24.336 05.608
9 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 3 1:24.961 06.233
10 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 3 1:25.991 07.263
11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 1:26.809 08.081
12 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 3 1:32.274 13.546
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 2
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren 2
15 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1
16 23 Alex Albon Williams 1
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 2
18 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0
19 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0
20 63 George Russell Mercedes 0

