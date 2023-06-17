Results: Canadian Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 4:36am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|3
|1:18.728
|2
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|1:19.175
|00.447
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3
|1:19.807
|01.079
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|3
|1:20.154
|01.426
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|3
|1:20.231
|01.503
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|3
|1:21.496
|02.768
|7
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|3
|1:24.045
|05.317
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|3
|1:24.336
|05.608
|9
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|3
|1:24.961
|06.233
|10
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|3
|1:25.991
|07.263
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|1:26.809
|08.081
|12
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|1:32.274
|13.546
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|2
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|2
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|2
|18
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|0
|19
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|0
|20
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
