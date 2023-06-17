> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 13

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 4:57pm

< Back

Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 13 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Read the full session report here.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Race Time
1 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 35 46:52.8384
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 35 46:53.2945
3 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 35 46:56.1911
4 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 35 46:57.4804
5 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:00.3536
6 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:02.2746
7 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:02.8014
8 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 35 47:02.9498
9 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 35 47:03.9965
10 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:06.7822
11 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:08.3835
12 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:09.3088
13 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:09.5763
14 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:09.8518
15 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:10.4487
16 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:11.2400
17 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 35 47:11.7413
18 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 35 47:12.6880
19 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 35 47:13.8972
20 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 35 47:15.1572
21 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 35 47:15.4095
22 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 35 47:16.9014
23 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 35 47:20.4234
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 30 47:35.4119
NC 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 11 17:36.9954
NC 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 3 3:30.6789

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]