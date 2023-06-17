Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 13
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 4:57pm
Full results from Saturday’s Supercars Race 13 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
Read the full session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Race Time
|1
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|46:52.8384
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|46:53.2945
|3
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|46:56.1911
|4
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|46:57.4804
|5
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:00.3536
|6
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:02.2746
|7
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:02.8014
|8
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:02.9498
|9
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:03.9965
|10
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:06.7822
|11
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:08.3835
|12
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:09.3088
|13
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:09.5763
|14
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:09.8518
|15
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:10.4487
|16
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:11.2400
|17
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:11.7413
|18
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:12.6880
|19
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:13.8972
|20
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:15.1572
|21
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:15.4095
|22
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|35
|47:16.9014
|23
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|35
|47:20.4234
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|30
|47:35.4119
|NC
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|17:36.9954
|NC
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|3:30.6789
