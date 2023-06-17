Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 13 Qualifying
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 1:01pm
Full results from Saturday’s Supercars knockout qualifying session for Race 13 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.
Read the full session report here.
|Pos
|No
|Competitor/Team
|Driver
|Vehicle
|Laps
|Fastest Lap
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|1:05.9027
|2
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:06.0085
|3
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.1283
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|9
|1:06.1934
|5
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|6
|1:06.2747
|6
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.4682
|7
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|12
|1:06.5066
|8
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|13
|1:06.6638
|9
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|1:06.7304
|10
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|13
|1:06.7410
|11
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:06.2908
|12
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|1:06.3038
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.3403
|14
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|12
|1:06.3519
|15
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.3860
|16
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|7
|1:06.4383
|17
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:06.4418
|18
|888
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Zane Goddard
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|10
|1:06.4667
|19
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|8
|1:06.5315
|20
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|1:06.5561
|21
|56
|Tradie Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.4663
|22
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|5
|1:06.4700
|23
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|1:06.4747
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|5
|1:06.4842
|25
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|4
|1:06.6094
|26
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|1:06.7060
