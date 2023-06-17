> News > Supercars

Results: 2023 Darwin Supercars Race 13 Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 1:01pm

Full results from Saturday’s Supercars knockout qualifying session for Race 13 at the 2023 Betr Darwin Triple Crown.

Pos No Competitor/Team Driver Vehicle Laps Fastest Lap
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 9 1:05.9027
2 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 9 1:06.0085
3 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.1283
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 9 1:06.1934
5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Chev Camaro ZL1 6 1:06.2747
6 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.4682
7 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 12 1:06.5066
8 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 13 1:06.6638
9 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 11 1:06.7304
10 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 13 1:06.7410
11 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:06.2908
12 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 7 1:06.3038
13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.3403
14 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 12 1:06.3519
15 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.3860
16 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 7 1:06.4383
17 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 10 1:06.4418
18 888 Supercheap Auto Racing Zane Goddard Chev Camaro ZL1 10 1:06.4667
19 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 8 1:06.5315
20 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 10 1:06.5561
21 56 Tradie Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.4663
22 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 5 1:06.4700
23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 2 1:06.4747
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 5 1:06.4842
25 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 4 1:06.6094
26 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 6 1:06.7060

