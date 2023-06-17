> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Supercars 2023 Darwin Triple Crown Saturday
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 8:00pm
A dramatic Saturday at Hidden Valley saw a stunning pole from Cam Waters, before a dramatic fire ended his day while leading Race 13. That saw former Tickford Racing team-mate Mark Winterbottom take Team 18’s first ever win, and his first victory since 2016.
By the numbers, it was 2414 days since ‘Frosty’s’ previous win, which as 197 races ago and the first win in 333 attempts for Team 18.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]