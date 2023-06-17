> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Canadian Grand Prix Friday
Saturday 17th June, 2023 - 3:43pm
Images from Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix which saw a strange turn of events impact both Practice 1 and Practice 2. Lewis Hamilton led his Mercedes team-mate, George Russell, in Free Practice 2, which was a one-off 90-minute session following a bizarre CCTV failure.
Free Practice 3 will begin at 12:30 local time/03:30 AEST.
