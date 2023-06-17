Zarco bike splits in two after shocking crash with Marquez

Johann Zarco was fortunate to walk away from a frightening crash with Marc Marquez during second practice for the German MotoGP that left his bike split in two.

Approaching Turn 1 at the Sachsenring on cold tyres, Marquez’s Repsol Honda wobbled on entry before eventually losing grip at the rear, sending the six-time champion crashing to the Tarmac.

The momentum of Marquez’s RC213V sent it hurtling into the front of a touring Zarco’s Pramac Ducati, destroying the GP23 in the process.

After tumbling across a gravel trap, Marquez picked himself up, and after several glances at an in-pain Zarco who was lying on the ground, the 30-year-old Spaniard hopped onto the back of a scooter that returned him to the garage to collect a spare bike.

After initially appearing in some distress and seemingly injured, Zarco was soon seen walking away unaided with a couple of marshals by his side.

You can watch the shocking accident here…